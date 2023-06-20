Rain brings down mercury levels in Andhra Pradesh

June 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh received light to heavy rain on June 20 (Tuesday) as the southwest monsoon advanced through Raichur in Karnataka near Kurnool district and Kavali in Nellore district over Rayalaseema and south coastal region.

People in Vijayawada breathed a sigh of relief as heavy rain lashed the city in the afternoon, brining down the temperatures.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, Vijayawada (Rural) recorded 54.75 mm of rain in one hour, ending at 3 p.m. Several areas in Guntur and NTR districts including Vijayawada city received heavy rain.

Mandals in Guntur, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Chittoor, East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju and other districts recorded light to moderate rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 20 (Tuesday).

During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on June 20 (Tuesday), many mandals in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions witnessed heavy rainfall.

