Rain brings copious waters to Tirumala reservoirs

December 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

About 1,713.34 lakh gallons of water added to reservoirs in last 24 hours; Papavinasanam and Gogarbham reservoirs dam gates to be lifted by Tuesday

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Malvadi Gundam waterfalls flowing in full stream in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The incessant rains that pounded Tirumala town in the past two days have brought copious amounts of water to the reservoirs in the area.

Papavinasanam dam, the biggest source of drinking water in the area, is just short by two meters to reach its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 697.14 meters and the water level at Gogarbham dam is 2,889 feet as against its FRL of 2,894 feet per the information available at 6.00 p.m. on Monday (December 4).

The storage water levels at Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara—the twin drinking water reservoirs—were recorded as 897.20 meters (against the FRL of 898.24 meters) and 896.90 meters (against the FRL of 898.28 meters), respectively.

Similarly, Akasaganga reservoir, the smallest of all the reservoirs constructed on the upper reaches of Papavinasanam dam, recorded 861.0 meters as against its FRL of 2,894 meters.

The Kalyani dam in Tirupati, once the town’s main source of drinking water, had recently reached the dead storage level. However, with the heavy rainfall, the water level at the dam now stands at 860 feet against its full capacity of 900 feet.

While the Papavinasanam dam received about 158 mm of rainfall, the Gogarbham and Akasaganga dams received 100.00 mm of rainfall, the Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara dams received 87.50mm of rainfall, and the Kalyani dam catchment area recorded a whopping 200.00 mm of rainfall.

The rainfall added about 1,713.34 lakh gallons of water to their storages during the last 24 hours.

TTD officials said that the Papavinasanam and Gogarbham reservoirs dam gates will be lifted either at night or by Tuesday morning, should the same weather conditions continue to prevail.

Meanwhile, several water streams came alive on the first ghat road leading to Tirupati, while Kapila Theertham waterfalls and Malvadi Gundam were full.

