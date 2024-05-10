ADVERTISEMENT

Rain and clogged drains leave many roads waterlogged in Vijayawada

Published - May 10, 2024 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rain is likely to occur in many parts of the State in the next 48 hours, says APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Drenched in rain, a man carrying a load on his vehicle in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Several roads were inundated and many areas saw power cuts as rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gales lashed the city on May 10 (Friday), causing inconvenience to the citizens.

Pedestrians were seen wading through knee-deep water on the roads in Moghalrajpuram, Benz Circle, Sanathnagar, M.G. Road and other areas.

“Rain water was flowing on the roads in streets and on the National Highway as the garbage was not cleared from the drains. Many junctions in the city saw traffic snarls,” said S. Hanumantha Rao, a two-wheeler rider.

P. Srikanth, an employee of a laboratory, said he got stuck at Moghalrajpuram. He urged the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to clean the clogged drains which was preventing free flow of water.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that more rains are likely to occur in some districts in the next 48 hours.

APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath said that under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is likely to occur in Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalli, ASR, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Light rainfall may occur in Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kurnool and Ananthapuram district, Mr. Kurmanath said.

Farmers, agriculture labourers and cattle rearers have been advised not to stay under trees and in open places during the thunderstorms, he added.

