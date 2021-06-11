Railways to run special trains to meet demand from passengers

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 June 2021 23:11 IST

The railways have decided to run special trains between Howrah and Yesvantpur and between Shalimar and Secunderabad in view of the demand from passengers.

Train no. 02469 Howrah-Yesvantpur special will leave Howrah on Thursdays i.e., on June 10, 17 and 24 at 12.40 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.45 a.m.(early hours of Friday) and depart at 2.05 a.m. to reach Yesvantpur at 8.40 p.m.

In the return direction, 02470 Yesvantpur – Howrah Special will leave Yesvantpur on Sundays i.e., on June 13, 20 and 27 at 5.15 a.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.10 p.m. and depart at 11.30 p.m. and reach Howrah at 1.25 p.m. the next day, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi. These pair of trains will have 16 Sleeper Class and four General Second Class coaches and have stoppages at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Katpadi and Krishnarajapuram.

Train no. 02449 Shalimar-Secunderabad special will leave Shalimar on Wednesday i.e., on June 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 12.20 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.30 a.m.(early hours of Thursday) and depart at 1.50 a.m. and will reach Secunderabad at 1.55 p.m.

In the return direction, 02450 Secunderabad- Shalimar special will leave Secunderabad on Fridays i.e., on June 11, 18, 25 and July 2 at 4 a.m. which will reach Visakhapatnam at 3.10 p.m. and depart at 3.30 p.m. and will reach Shalimar at 6.05 a.m. on the next day.

These pair of trains will have 20 General Second Class coaches and have stoppages at Santragachi Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur,Palasa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Warangal.

These trains will have fully reserved accommodation.