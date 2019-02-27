Railways Minister announces new railway zone for Andhra Pradesh

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday announced a new railway zone for Andhra Pradesh.

The new railway zone -- Southern Coast Railway -- will be headquartered in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Goyal said.

The decision comes four days after a BJP delegation from the State met Goyal in the national capital demanding the formation of a railway zone.

Also Read South Coast Railway could be the new railway zone for AP

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Goyal, they had said the north Andhra region, comprising Srikaulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, is “very backward and needs impetus for development”.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders had said that during the 2014 general elections, they had assured the public that a railway zone would come up at Visakhapatnam.