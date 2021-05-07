Railways issues advisory to passengers

‘Those without valid tickets will not be allowed into stations’

The Railways administration has launched elaborate measures to check the spread of COVID-19 infections by enforcing appropriate restrictions at stations, ticket counters and on trains to enforce the guidelines and preventing overcrowding of passengers, including fines for not wearing masks.

All the passengers are undewrgoing thermal scanning at the railway stations under Waltair Division. As different State governments are issuing health advisories and adopting various measures to combat the pandemic, passengers should invariably follow the protocols at originating and destination stations.

The Andhra Pradesh government, as part of its efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 infections, has imposed curfew from May 5 to 18, allowing movement of people between 6 a.m. and noon.

Similarly, it has been made mandatory for all long-distance train passengers reaching West Bengal from outside the State to furnish RT-PCR negative test reports issued not more than 72 hours before departure of the train, with immediate effect, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E CoR).

COVID-19 protocols

Waltair Division has appealed to all passengers to follow all COVID-19 protocols issued from time to time by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the respective State governments. Only passengers with valid and reserved tickets can enter the railway stations. Entry is not permitted without mask and passengers should not crowd around at reservation counters and while boarding and alighting trains.

They should maintain social distance on the station premises and in trains, wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitisers. They should bring their own bed spreads and food items.