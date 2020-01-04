Railways integrates helpline ‘139’ for grievances and complaints

The Indian Railways has integrated Helpline No.139 for all enquiries, complaints and grievances, and removed six other helplines. The decision has been taken to prevent any inconvenience to the passengers and for quick redressal of grievances.

Helpline No. 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers (except 182), it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel.

Railway has done away with Helpline numbers 138 (for general complaints), 1072 (accidents and safety), 9717630982 (SMS complaints), 58888 / 138 (clean my coach), 152210 (vigilance) and 1800111321 (catering services).

The Helpline 139 will be available in 12 languages. It will be based on IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). There is no need of a smartphone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.

Menu

For security & medical assistance, a passenger has to press ‘1’, which connects him or her immediately to a call centre executive. For enquiry, a passenger has to press ‘2’ and in the sub menu, information regarding PNR status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheel chair booking, meal booking can be obtained. Passenger has to press ‘3’ for catering complaints and ‘4’ for general complaints.

As regards vigilance related complaints, a passenger has to press ‘5’. For queries during accident, passenger has to press ‘6’ and to know the status of complaints, passenger has to press ‘9’.