Railways increases frequency of trains

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2021 19:46 IST

It has been decided by the railways to increase the frequency of 02835/02836 Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Special from weekly to bi-weekly from Sunday.

Train no. 02835 Hatia-Yesvantpur Special will leave Hatia on Tuesday and Sunday from Saturday (June 6) to June 27.

Advertising

Advertising

Train No. 02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia Special will leave Yesnvantpur on Thursday and Tuesday from June 8 to June 29.

In order to facilitate the passengers, Railways will run weekly special trains between Secunderabad – Guwahati – Secunderabad for two trips.

Train No 07030 Secunderabad – Guwahati special will leave Secunderabad on June 6 and 13, at 07.30 a.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam at 19.05 p.m. depart at 19.25 p.m. and will reach Guwahati on the third day of its journey at 06.15 a.m.

Train No. 07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad special will leave Guwahati on Wednesdays (June 9 and 16) at 06.45 a.m. and reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 15.35 p.m. depart at 15.55 p.m. and will reach Secunderabad on the third day of its journey at 05.45 a.m.