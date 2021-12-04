Railways gears up for Cyclone Jawad

Several trains cancelled, control room set up

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has heightened preparedness to face possible exigencies due to the impending Cyclone Jawad.

Railway officials are working in close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), A.P. State Disaster Response Force( APSDRF), Fire Services Department and the district administration to ensure swift rescue and relief operations.

More than 95 trains running over Waltair Division and East Coast Railway were cancelled in view of the cyclone threat for the safety of passengers. An emergency control room has been set up which will be in constant touch with railway stations over the Division and adjacent Divisions. To monitor and plan for any contingency, the divisions and zones would be in constant touch with the respective State governments.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inspected the control room and the preparedness of the staff. He said that Waltair Division was fully prepared with all the required equipment.

Emergency Response Teams like Medical Relief Vans, Accident Relief Trains and Tower Wagons have been put on high alert and readiness to meet any eventuality. Intensive patrolling of vulnerable sections and locations was carried out. All vulnerable areas like bridges are being constantly monitored by the engineering wings and relief material has been kept ready for quick response.

Sufficient stock of essential commodities, drinking water and packed food items has been kept at railway stations in the affected region. A Disaster Management Cell was opened on Friday afternoon and help desks are also being operated at major stations to guide and help passengers in case of emergencies. The Division is in touch with the State Meteorological Department for updates on the cyclone situation and to take necessary action.