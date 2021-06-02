Railways delivered over 2,000 MT of oxygen to A.P.

Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) transported to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh by the Indian Railways in the past 16 days through 33 Oxygen Express trains totalled 2,125 MT as of Tuesday.

The Railways delivered the LMO at four locations in the State - Tadipatri, Guntur, Krishnapatnam and Simhachalam (Visakhapatnam). Oxygen needs of Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts were met through a supply of 368 MT in the past 16 days. While Guntur received 720.9 MT, Krishnapatnam received 756.7 MT and Simhachalam 360 MT.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya said in a release on Tuesday that in order to meet the medical oxygen requirement of the State in an effective manner, the Oxygen Express trains were operated from the eastern and western parts of the country. In all, 33 trains brought 130 LMO tankers to the State.

While 15 Oxygen Express trains were operated from Odisha, 9 trains were from Jharkhand followed by 7 trains from Gujarat and 2 trains from West Bengal on the green corridors to ensure minimum transportation time. Multi-disciplinary teams were formed to ensure the smooth operation of trains, he said.