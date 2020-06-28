Railways completes 200 pending projects during lockdown

The Indian Railways has completed over 200 long-pending projects, including maintenance, rebuilding, modelling repair and electrification of rail lines as passenger services were suspended for over two months.

Railway officials have also ensured the stability of supply chain of all essential commodities running through parcel and freight trains during the lockdown period. Execution of long-pending works will improve safety and speed of the trains in key sections, the officials said.

The completed works include rebuilding of 82 bridges, 48 road underbridges in lieu of level crossing gates, strengthening of 16 foot over bridges, dismantling of 14 old foot over bridges, and remodelling of five yards, the officials added.