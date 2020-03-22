Railways cancels all passenger trains across the country till March 31

To prevent the spread of dreaded Coronavirus, Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains in the country till the end of the month.
According to sources, the Railway authorities, after a meeting on Sunday decided to cancel all passenger trains, including 744 trains running in the South Central Railway (SCR). Only goods trains will be operated.
Complete halt
“In all, there are 17 Zones in Indian Railways, and all the passenger trains are cancelled till March 31. Trains already under operation will be stopped after reaching their respective destinations,” an official said.
As regards goods trains, they will be operated where labourers are available. “The decision was taken in view of the alarming situation prevailing due to COVID-19,” the officer added.
