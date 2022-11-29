Railwaymen asked to fight against anti-employees’ policies

November 29, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former MP and Railway Standing Committee chairman Basudeb Acharia has said the ongoing privatisation of Indian Railway was a great loss to the nation and the general public.

Speaking at the three-day golden jubilee celebrations of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) here on Tuesday, Mr. Acharia said that as part of the privatisation move, the government was cutting the benefits being extended to senior citizens and students.

“Many welfare measures are being withdrawn in a phased manner. Privatisation of Indian Railways is not only effecting the passengers and the unemployed, but also the employees,” Mr. Acharia said.

Stating that the AILRSA members were playing a key role in fighting against the anti-employees policies being implemented by the government, the former MP called upon the loco pilots to wage a war against privatisation.

Association national secretary-general M.N. Prasad said the recruitment process was stopped and over 3 lakh posts were lying vacant in different branches. “Privation of Indian Railways is a great loss to the nation. The employees should fight with unity against the anti-labour policies of the government,” Mr. Prasad said.

AILRSA central president L. Mony, central working president N.B. Dutta, vice-president T. Hanumaiah, central treasurer J.S. Tank, central joint secretary K.C. James, secretary S. Guru Murthy and other leaders participated.