Railway TTE bags bronze in weightlifting championship
Senior Travelling Ticket Examiner (Sr. TTE) in South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada, V. Chinnam Naidu, bagged the bronze medal in the All India Railway Weightlifting Championship in the 55-kg category. The competitions were held at Kapurthala.
Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan and other officers complimented the Sr. TTE for winning the medal..
