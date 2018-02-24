Railway station at Srikakulam town demanded

Many organisations have joined hands to step up stir achieving railway station at Srikakulam as hundreds of travellers were facing difficulties due to location of railway station at Amadalavalasa, 15 km away from the district headquarters.

Srikakulam Railway Station Sadhana Samiti general secretary Ganji Ezra submitted a memorandum to MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu over the issue.

“All the district headquarters in the State have direct train connectivity, except Srikakulam. The issue was completely ignored all these years. That is why agitation for Srikakulam railway station along with zone status for Visakhapatnam was taken up,” said Mr. Ganji Ezra.

Srikakulam Rotary Club President Natukula Mohan said travellers were facing many difficulties in reaching Amadalavalasa station during night due to non-availability of transport facility. “A majority of the trains are scheduled after 10 pm. People are unable get bus, auto and other transport facility to the station. The same is the case for travellers who arrive in early hours in trains such as Falaknuma,” he added.

AP Chamber of Commerce member and Vasavi International Director Perla Mahesh said construction of new railway station adjacent to Srikakulam town would spur economic activity and ensure its speedy development.

. “Amadalavalasa station was constructed 100 years ago during Britishers’ time. The successive governments had never looked into the issue to meet aspirations of Srikakulam people,” said Lok Satta Party senior leaders Panchadi Rambabu, K.Poli Naidu.

Srikakulam Citizens’ Forum founder Baratam Kameswara Rao and its secretary Dabbiru Srinivasa Rao said pilgrims would have hassle free journey to Arasavilli and other temples when proper train connectivity was created for Srikakulam.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu promised to bring the issue to the notice of the Railway Ministry. He also promised to develop all major stations in the district.