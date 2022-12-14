Railway staff told to avoid wastage of energy

December 14, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students take part in energy conservation rally organised by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) observed the National Energy Conservation Day in all the stations in Vijayawada division on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan administered Energy Conservation Pledge to the branch officers and staff of the division on the occasion. Later, the DRM explained the energy conservation measures being taken in the railways, and called upon the staff to avoid wastage of energy.

Additional DRM M. Srikanth, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu, officers Shaik Sahahabaaz Hanoor, B. Saila Sudhakar, P. Manikyala Rao, K. Srinivas and other staff participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At a separate programme organised by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao flagged off an energy conservation awareness rally to underline the importance of energy conservation. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said asked the students and officials not to waste energy and save it for the future generations. A large number of students from various schools took part in the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US