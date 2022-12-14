  1. EPaper
Railway staff told to avoid wastage of energy

December 14, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Students take part in energy conservation rally organised by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Students take part in energy conservation rally organised by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) observed the National Energy Conservation Day in all the stations in Vijayawada division on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan administered Energy Conservation Pledge to the branch officers and staff of the division on the occasion. Later, the DRM explained the energy conservation measures being taken in the railways, and called upon the staff to avoid wastage of energy.

Additional DRM M. Srikanth, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu, officers Shaik Sahahabaaz Hanoor, B. Saila Sudhakar, P. Manikyala Rao, K. Srinivas and other staff participated.

At a separate programme organised by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao flagged off an energy conservation awareness rally to underline the importance of energy conservation. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said asked the students and officials not to waste energy and save it for the future generations. A large number of students from various schools took part in the rally.

