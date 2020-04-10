Railway staff prepare sanitisers, masks

Employees of South Central Railway (SCR) electric loco shed (ELS) have prepared 1,600 litres of sanitisers and distributed it to various departments.

The staff under the guidance of Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (ELS) Dinesh Reddy, have prepared 8,000 face masks and supplied them to the staff deployed on COVID-19 duties, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

Parcel trains

The South Central Railway is operating both freight and parcel trains to ensure transportation of essential commodities and necessary items to all parts of the country.

SCR has been running 32 parcel express trains including two doodh duronto specials. The trains include: daily parcel express trains between Kakinada Town and Secunderabad via., Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Renigunta, Secunderabad and other stations, the railway officials said.

Arogya Setu App

“Officers of various wings in SCR are asked to track the health of the staff through Arogya Setu App. All the employees are requested to install the App,” Mr. Srinivas said.