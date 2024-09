The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in association with Red Cross Blood Bank, conducted a blood donation camp to mark the RPF Raising Day here on Friday.

The camp was conducted at the railway hospital in Vijayawada. M. Sowribala, Chief Medical Superintendent, Vijayawada Railway Hospital, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B. Thokala, Assistant Security Commissioner Madhusudhana Rao and other officers were present.

