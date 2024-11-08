 />
Railway police launch search after mother and son go missing in Vijayawada

Published - November 08, 2024 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

19-year-old V. Gayatri of Tuni mandal in Kakinada district, who came to Vijayawada along with her 17-month-old son on November 4 for medical treatment has gone missing for the last four days.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) who registered a case launched a probe to trace the mother and the baby boy. The woman, a native of N. Suravaram village in Kakinada district, boarded Janmabhoomi Express in Tuni railway station on November 4. She had informed her family members that the baby was sick and was going to a hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

“During investigation it was revealed that the mother and her child came to Vijayawada. However, they have been missing for the last four days,” said Vijayawada GRP Circle Inspector J.V. Ramana.

“A team of Tuni GRP officials, along with the family members of the woman and the Vijayawada railway police have been searching for the missing mother and child,” Mr. Ramana told The Hindu on Friday. Special teams have been formed to trace the two,” said Tuni GRP SI G. Srinivas Rao.

