ADVERTISEMENT

Railway police in Guntakal order inquiry into constable beating TTEs

August 19, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sentry constable Srikanth allegedly beat two TTEs when they brought tickletless travellers to the police station at Ongole railway station

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police in Guntakal have ordered an inquiry into the alleged attack by a sentry constable on two Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) when they came to the police station at Ongole railway station.

It was alleged that TTEs R. Sudheer and Teja brought four ticketless travellers from Bihar, who were travelling on the Sangamitra Express, to the Government Railway Police station in Ongole on Thursday night. But, constable P. Srikanth, who was on sentry duty, hurled abuses at the TTEs for disturbing them during the late hours. When the TTEs questioned him, the constable reportedly slapped them.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP-Guntakal) K. Chowdeswari said an inquiry has been ordered into the alleged attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US