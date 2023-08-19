Railway police in Guntakal order inquiry into constable beating TTEs

August 19, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Government Railway Police in Guntakal have ordered an inquiry into the alleged attack by a sentry constable on two Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) when they came to the police station at Ongole railway station.

It was alleged that TTEs R. Sudheer and Teja brought four ticketless travellers from Bihar, who were travelling on the Sangamitra Express, to the Government Railway Police station in Ongole on Thursday night. But, constable P. Srikanth, who was on sentry duty, hurled abuses at the TTEs for disturbing them during the late hours. When the TTEs questioned him, the constable reportedly slapped them.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP-Guntakal) K. Chowdeswari said an inquiry has been ordered into the alleged attack.