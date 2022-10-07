Railway pensioners can now download ID cards online

The pensioners can now download their identity cards online

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 07, 2022 00:43 IST

The Personnel Department officials have launched a web portal from where pensioners of the South Central Railway(SCR) can download their identity cards online.

“As part of IT initiatives, railway authorities have conducted Human Resource Management System (HRMS) camps at different locations across Vijayawada division,” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan.

Pensioners can download the cards by logging on to HRMS portal https://digitalscr.in/bzadiv/personnel, the DRM said.

