Railway officials to sensitise passengers on features of Vande Bharat Express in Andhra Pradesh

January 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The railway authorities have instructed the staff to create awareness among the public on the features of the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express and the rules, after a man, who boarded the train at Rajahmundry to take some pictures, was forced to travel up to Vijayawada.

The person, who entered into a chair car in Vande Bharat Express on January 16, got locked up as the automatic doors closed. He tried in vain to convince the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and other staff to stop the train, but they did not do so as it was not an emergency situation. He was forced to travel up to the next station, Vijayawada. The staff counselled and let him off, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu.

“Vande Bharat Express has centralised door operating system. The facility of decentralised opening and closing of doors is also available. The loco pilots and guard operate the doors. The TTEs will coordinate with the guard and the loco pilots in emergency situation and the latter open and close the doors,” explained Mr. Rambabu.

The 16-coach Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad train halts at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal stations. Vande Bharat Express will halt for two minutes in Rajahmundry, five minutes in Vijayawada and one minute each at Khammam and Warangal stations, he said.

Instructions have been issued to the TTEs and the staff of all railway stations to make public announcement before the arrival of the special train, and explain about the features and the precautions to be taken.

“Keeping in view of the safety, we will sensitise passengers for a few days on the operation of Vande Bharat Express train, which is new for the staff and passengers. Priority will be given to safety on moving trains,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Passengers can contact the TTEs in case of emergency, who in turn will alert the loco pilots and guard through hand-held terminals (HHTs) provided to them, he added.