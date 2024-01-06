ADVERTISEMENT

Railway officials rescue elderly woman at Chirala station

January 06, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A 75-year-old woman who was travelling to Ranchi from Chennai Central on the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Junction Express (13352) along with her daughter accidentally got down at Chirala railway station in the wee hours on Friday. She was reportedly not well.

Travelling Ticket Examiner Surada Srinivas of Vijayawada, who was on duty onboard the train, noticed the woman, identified as Ann Advani, as the train was pulling away and alerted Chief Ticketing Inspector (CTI) K. Srinivasulu, who was on duty at Chirala railway station. Both the officers coordinated with each other to help the elderly woman at the station and later locate her daughter onboard the train.

Meanwhile, Mr. Srinivasulu shifted her to the government hospital in Chirala as she was rather shaken after realising that she got down in the middle of the journey. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) deputed a woman constable to assist the passenger.

A while later, Ms. Advani’s daughter came back to Chirala on another train, and two more CTIs — K. Chandra Mohan and M.K.V. Jagan of Vijayawada — arranged tickets for the mother and daughter to travel to Vijayawada. “Tickets have been booked for Ms. Advani and daughter to travel to Ranchi on January 6. The railway and the RPF officers will take care of the passengers till they leave for Ranchi,” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu and other officers lauded the CTIs and the RPF personnel for their timely action.

