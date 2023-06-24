Railway officials probing breakage of track in Bapatla

June 24, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The cause of the breakage of a rail track near Epurupalem railway station in Bapatla district is yet to be ascertained. The unusual incident is being probed by the engineering wing of the railways.

On Thursday, a major mishap to Sangamitra Express was averted by an alert local resident G. Hema Sundara Babu in Bapatla who alerted the loco pilots about the broken track ahead.

The train was brought to a halt and the track was repaired immediately. Officials were not available for comment.

