Railway officials hold freight customers’ meet

May 17, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan conducted a ‘freight customers’ meet’ here on Tuesday. He discussed various development works and the prospects of improving loading in the division.

The DRM highlighted the projected loading, new business prospects, analysis of loading of various commodities, and improvement of goods sheds including the development of a world-class freight terminal in Kakinada.

South Central Railway (SCR) loads coal, fertilizers, iron ore, granite, food grains, fish, horticulture products and other commodities. Executives of various companies took part in the meeting.

Additional DRM (Infrastructure) D. Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Operations) M. Srikanth, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu and other officers discussed with the exporters various issues including new business prospects, supply of rakes and the development works in the division.

While thanking the executives for their support and contribution during the year 2022-23, the DRM said the freight ecosystem existing in Indian Railways was liberalised and customer-centric.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan highlighted the latest developments in Freight Operations Information System like e- Forwarding Note, E-RR, dispensing away with the earlier rigmarole of manual procedures and making it convenient and easy for all the stakeholders.

The SCR officials assured cooperation and assistance with regard to issues at the field level in the loading stations and revamping of amenities at good sheds.