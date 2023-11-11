ADVERTISEMENT

Railway officials collect ₹16 lakh in penalty during checks at Rajamahendravaram station

November 11, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In a ‘mega fortress check’ at Rajamahendravaram railway station on Friday (November 10), officials of the Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, collected a penalty of ₹16.71 lakh and registered 2,476 cases.

A similar drive was organised recently at Vijayawada railway station. Squad TTEs, station staff and pro-commercial clerks/ticket collector took part in the mega drive, which went on for 12 hours.

During the check, 1,081 cases of ticketless travel and 1,373 cases of irregular travel were registered, and a penalty of ₹9.37 lakh and ₹6.71 lakh respectively was collected by the ticket checking staff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior divisional commercial manager Rambabu Vavilapalli said the objective of the ticket-checking drive is to curb ticketless and irregular travel and unbooked luggage.

He appealed to passengers to download the UTS app for hassle-free unreserved ticket bookings and help promote paperless and cashless transactions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US