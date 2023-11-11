Railway officials collect ₹16 lakh in penalty during checks at Rajamahendravaram station

November 11, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a ‘mega fortress check’ at Rajamahendravaram railway station on Friday (November 10), officials of the Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, collected a penalty of ₹16.71 lakh and registered 2,476 cases.

A similar drive was organised recently at Vijayawada railway station. Squad TTEs, station staff and pro-commercial clerks/ticket collector took part in the mega drive, which went on for 12 hours.

During the check, 1,081 cases of ticketless travel and 1,373 cases of irregular travel were registered, and a penalty of ₹9.37 lakh and ₹6.71 lakh respectively was collected by the ticket checking staff.

Senior divisional commercial manager Rambabu Vavilapalli said the objective of the ticket-checking drive is to curb ticketless and irregular travel and unbooked luggage.

He appealed to passengers to download the UTS app for hassle-free unreserved ticket bookings and help promote paperless and cashless transactions.