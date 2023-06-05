ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Minister ‘lauds’ Andhra Pradesh’s initiatives in tracing Odisha train accident victims

June 05, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Besides setting up a committee to monitor the situation at the accident spot, the government has arranged control rooms and announced ex gratia to the victims, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath tells Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Hindu Bureau

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday appreciated the measures being undertaken by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to identify the passengers from the State who were onboard the two trains that had met with an accident in Odisha, and shift the injured to various hospitals.

The Union Minister’s words of praise came when State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath held discussions with him on the issue at the Government Guest House in Cuttack.

Mr. Amarnath, in a statement, said he explained to the Railway Minister the steps initiated to trace the passengers from Andhra Pradesh and shift the injured to the hospitals. He said control rooms were set up at various places in the State so that relatives of the stranded passengers would pass on relevant information and even forward photographs of the victims through the WhatsApp number available there.

Mr. Amarnath said that the Railway Minister directed the officials to note of the relief measures initiated by the State government. He also appreciated the government for constituting a six-member committee led by a Minister (Mr. Amarnath) and comprising IAS and IPS officers, to monitor the situation at the accident spot.

Mr. Amarnath said that he informed the Union Minister that 342 passengers from A.P. were traced. One person who died in the accident was identified and the body handed over to his relatives. The State government also announced ex gratia to the victims, he said.

