Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually reviews Rajahmundry Station Redevelopment works

Published - June 17, 2024 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) takes up redevelopment project at a cost of ₹250 crore

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo Credit: File Photo

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has virtually reviewed the station redevelopment works at Rajahmundry railway station.

The Minister has enquired about the development of platforms, surveillance systems, food courts, pharmacy outlets, the Wi-Fi system, the signalling system, lounges, escalators and other amenities at the railway station.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has taken up the Rajahmundry Station Redevelopment Project at a cost of ₹250 crore. The station handles 86 halting, three originating, and three terminating trains every day.

The Roof Plaza connecting the terminal building will have platforms with food courts, retail outlets, an ATM, One Station-One Product, a kids’ play zone, washrooms, differently-abled and senior citizen-friendly facilities, a sufficient circulating area, and adequate provision for drop-off, pick-up, and parking.

The SCR officials said the project would include energy-saving solar panels, fire fighting, rainwater harvesting, stormwater reuse, and solid waste management.

The redeveloped station will be designed to cater to the projected footfall of 9,533 passengers per hour and 95,328 per day by 2071-72, making it a world-class transportation hub, said the officials.

The railway officials said Rajamahendravaram, a major transportation hub and business centre, will benefit significantly from the Station Redevelopment Project. The project will increase connectivity and infrastructure support for the textile, paper, tobacco, and tourism sectors in the area.

