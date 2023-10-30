HamberMenu
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks to Jagan over relief measures for train accident victims

He reportedly assured Mr. Jagan that the Railway Ministry would ensure the best compensation and support for the deceased families and victims , according to sources in the government

October 30, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
October 30, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau 

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the medical aid and relief measures being taken out at Vizianagaram government hospital of Andhra Pradesh.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the medical aid and relief measures being taken out at Vizianagaram government hospital of Andhra Pradesh. He reportedly assured Mr. Jagan that the Railway Ministry would ensure the best compensation and support for the deceased families and victims , according to sources in the government.

Mr. Jagan who reached Vizianagaram at around 2:30 p.m. by helicopter went to the hospital directly. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Collector S. Nagalakshmi informed him about the incident and relief measures at the hospital. The Chief Minister also saw the photos that have been put on display about the train accident that occurred near Kantakapalli of Vizianagaram district. Later, he interacted with the patients and the family members and assured them to extend full support from the government.

