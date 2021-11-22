Railway link between A.P. and Tamil Nadu snaps

Tracks in various sections damaged due to breaches

Rail link between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu snapped as the Indian Railways cancelled trains in many sections due to breaches and damage to tracks caused by heavy rains and floods.

As a result, passengers were stranded in many stations, including Vijayawada, Nellore, Eluru, Gudur, Tirupati, and other places in the Vijayawada and Guntakal divisions on Sunday.

The officials appealed to the passengers to undertake journeys only if it was urgent.

At some places, flood water was overflowing on the tracks. At several other places, the tracks had become weak due to soil erosion and breaches. Many trains originating and operating from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Nellore towards Chennai were cancelled and diverted, officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) said.

Due to damage to tracks in the Nellore-Padugupadu section, trains were cancelled and diverted, Shivendra Mohan, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), told The Hindu.

“As the Kovvur tank breached, tracks have been damaged at four places. Efforts are being made to repair the tracks and restore train services,” Mr. Mohan, who was monitoring the track restoration works at Padugupadu, said.

A few trains were being operated via Kazipet, Secunderabad, Sulehalli, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Pakala and Katpadi.

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh said helpdesks were opened at all major stations, and drinking water, toilets and other facilities were being arranged for the stranded passengers.

“We have take up restoration works on a war-footing. Repairs on the Mulakalacheruvu - Tanakallu route have been completed. Repair works on the Nandaluru - Rajampet route is likely to be complete by Monday,” he said.