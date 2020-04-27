Andhra Pradesh

Railway hospital to supply medicines at doorstep of patients

To help the railway employees and pensioners, residing in and around the city, the South Central Railway (SCR) Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, will supply medicines at their doorstep during the lockdown.Eligible staff and pensioners, undergoing treatment in the hospital for hypertension, diabetes and other ailments can avail themselves of the facility, launched on Monday. The facility will help the patients during this lockdown, according to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

Patients can WhatsApp their details such as mobile phone number, medical ID card, last received doctor’s prescription photo and present address with landmark to Nos. 7569305668, 7675928721 and 7569305636 (medicines will be delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, medicines will be supplied if details were sent to WhatsApp Nos.7673927677, 7569305620 and 7013826171, the DRM said and appealed to the staff and pensioners to make use of the facility.

