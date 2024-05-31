ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Hospital staff observe ‘World No Tobacco Day’ in Vijayawada

Published - May 31, 2024 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors and staff of the Railway Hospital, Vijayawada division, observed ‘World No Tobacco Day 2024’, at the New OPD Block, here on Friday.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), M. Sowribala, Additional CMS (Health and Family Welfare), M. Jaideep and other officers participated in the programme. Dr. Sowribala highlighted this year’s theme of observance — ‘Protecting children from tobacco industry interference’ — which aims to protect future generations and ensure a consistent decrease in tobacco consumption.

Meanwhile, doctors of the Sri Manasa Psychiatric Nursing Home, in association with VIP Walkers, organised a walk to enlighten the public against chewing tobacco and smoking. Psychiatrists Manasa Kaja and Ayodhya R.K., said that about 30% of the people were chewing tobacco, warning that smoking causes throat and mouth cancer, lung cancer, heart diseases and may also lead to paralysis.

Later, they displayed placards against smoking. Persons interested in de-addiction treatment may call contact the number 9392318114, said Dr. Manasa.

