HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway Hospital celebrates International Nurses Day

May 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The officers and staff of the Vijayawada divisional railway hospital, in association with American Oncology Institute, celebrated International Nurses Day at IPD block on the hospital premises on Friday.

The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital and the nursing staff lighted a lamp to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the Lady with the Lamp. They garlanded her portrait and paid tributes to her.

Dr. Anila Patibandla, consultant oncologist, administered a pledge to the staff to work with ‘Service as Motto’.

The theme for 2023 is ‘Our Nurses & Our Future’, said Dr. Anila, and gave a presentation on cancer symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and the nursing care for cancer patients.

Dr. V. Sunil Kumar, physician, gave a demo on patient safety and enlightened the railway beneficiaries on the facilities available there.

Dr. Sowribala, Additional CMS Dr. M. Jaideep, Health & Family Welfare, and other officers participated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / medical staff

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.