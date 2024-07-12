GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway employees organise dharnas, gate meetings opposing New Pension Scheme

They threaten to intensify stir if the Centre fails to concede their demand

Published - July 12, 2024 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Staff Reporter
South Central Railway Mazdoor Union leaders staging a protest at the railway office in Vijayawada on Friday,

Railway employees of various wings organised gate meetings and protests at the railway offices on Friday, demanding that the government implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) in Indian Railways.

On the call given by All India Railwaymen’s Federation(AIRF) and the South Central Railway Mazdoor Union (SCRMU), leaders of the union staged protests at all the railway offices from Gudur to Anakapalli.

SCRMU Vijayawada division president Rama Gupta, secretary Leela Mandapati, general secretary Ch. Shankar Rao and other leaders participated in the dharnas.

The employees took out rallies and raised slogans demanding that the government implement OPS, and render justice for the staff who served Indian Railways for about 40 years.

The Centre has invited AIRF general secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra for talks on July 15, over the issue. SCRMU will intensify the agitation if the talks were not favourable to the employees, the protestors warned.

“We have achieved gratuity and other benefits to the employees through agitations. We will continue protests till NPS is scrapped,” Mr. Rama Gupta said.

