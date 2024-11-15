ADVERTISEMENT

Railway employee wins silver medal in World Bodybuilding Championship-2024

Published - November 15, 2024 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada Division, Tummala Vara Prasad won silver medal in the World Bodybuilding Championship-2024.

A gym helper in Railway Officers Club, Vijayawada, Vara Prasad bagged the silver in the 50 plus age group category at the event organised by the United World Sports and Fitness Federation in Bangkok on November 9 and 10. Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Patil, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) P. E. Edwin and others congratulated Mr. Vara Prasad for his achievement.

