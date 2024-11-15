Railway employee wins silver medal in World Bodybuilding Championship-2024

An employee of South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada Division, Tummala Vara Prasad won silver medal in the World Bodybuilding Championship-2024.

A gym helper in Railway Officers Club, Vijayawada, Vara Prasad bagged the silver in the 50 plus age group category at the event organised by the United World Sports and Fitness Federation in Bangkok on November 9 and 10. Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Patil, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) P. E. Edwin and others congratulated Mr. Vara Prasad for his achievement.

