Railway court remands CPI leader to judicial custody

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has been remanded to seven days judicial custody in a case pertaining to ‘rail roko’ at Guntakal in the district in 2008.
The Railway court had been hearing the case since 2011. Judge Venkateswarlu remanded Mr. Ramakrishna as failed to attend the court for such a long time. Though Mr. Ramakrishna sought bail on health grounds, it was rejected.
He was sent to the Government General Hospital here for medical examination. He is likely to remain in the hospital for the next few days before being shifted to the district jail. This is to enable the doctors perform various tests on him.
The ‘rail roko’ was organised on July 7, 2008, demanding supply of subsidised groundnut seed to the farmers of the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor