Railway court remands CPI leader to judicial custody

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has been remanded to seven days judicial custody in a case pertaining to ‘rail roko’ at Guntakal in the district in 2008.

The Railway court had been hearing the case since 2011. Judge Venkateswarlu remanded Mr. Ramakrishna as failed to attend the court for such a long time. Though Mr. Ramakrishna sought bail on health grounds, it was rejected.

He was sent to the Government General Hospital here for medical examination. He is likely to remain in the hospital for the next few days before being shifted to the district jail. This is to enable the doctors perform various tests on him.

The ‘rail roko’ was organised on July 7, 2008, demanding supply of subsidised groundnut seed to the farmers of the district.