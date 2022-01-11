Railway contract worker run over by train

Incident occurred during the early hours while he was on duty, say police

A railway contract worker died after reportedly coming under a train while on duty near Chimidipalle area in Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency.

The victim was identified as Santosh Kumar, aged around 20 years, a resident of Chimiti village in Ananthagiri mandal.

According to Sub-Inspector, Government Railway Police (GRP), Vizianagaram, Ravi Varma, the incident allegedly occurred at around 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday, near Tunnel 23 (B), which is on the Tyda-Chimidipalle route.

The body was shifted to S.Kota Government Hospital for autopsy.

A case was registered.