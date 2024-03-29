March 29, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) officials have closed 12 manned level crossing (LC) gates in the Vijayawada division to enhance passenger safety and improve operational convenience.

The closure of manned LC gates will come as a significant relief to road users as it will reduce their travel time, avoid traffic congestion, and eliminate the need to wait for long periods at the gates, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

“In Vijayawada Division, there were no unmanned level crossing gates, and officers are making efforts to remove the manned LC gates to improve safety. For the current financial year of 2023-24, the division was entrusted with the task of eliminating 12 manned LC gates at critical locations to increase operational feasibility and sectional speed, said Senior DEN (Coordination) S. Varun Babu.

Out of these 12 manned LC gates, road underbridges (RUBs) were constructed at 11 places, and one road overbridge (ROB) was constructed between Telaprolu–Nuzvid Section.

The 11 RUBs are constructed in lieu of the manned LC gates between Narsipatnam–Regupalem, Denduluru– Bhimadolu, Eluru–Denduluru, Telaprolu–Nuzvid, Tettu-Ulavapadu, Kavali– Srivenkateswarapalem, Padugupadu–Kodavaluru, Appikatla – Nidubrolu, Tanguturu - Singarayakonda and Ulavapadu – Singarayakonda, said Additional DRM (Infrastructure), P.E. Edwin.

