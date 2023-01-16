Railway, bus stations packed with returning crowd

January 16, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“I tried to book a ticket to Hyderabad from Vijayawada on Monday. But the response was ‘Not Available’ and ‘Regret’ for all the trains. Berths in special trains are also booked much in advance,” says B. Ranganath.

Heavy rush was seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), as people were returning to their workplaces after Sankranti. Thousands of passengers were seen waiting for buses at the bus station.

The APSRTC and the TSRTC are operating more than 10,000 special buses to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other destinations to clear the festival rush. Besides, private travel operators are running buses in some thousands on different routes. According to officials, the rush is expected to continue for a couple of days.

Long queues were seen at the toll gates since Monday evening, as many people came to their hometowns in their own vehicles. Cars queued up on the National Highways en route Hyderabad and Chennai.

APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the response for the special buses was good. RTC officials were deputed in the neighbouring States to monitor the special operations, he said.

“The rush is likely to continue till this weekend. APSRTC is operating more buses on demand basis in some routes. Instructions have been given to the officers to monitor the situation round-the-clock till Sankranti rush is cleared,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said on Monday.

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 special trains for the convenience of passengers during the festival. Heavy rush was seen at the ticket issuing counters at the railway stations. Besides, good number of passengers booked their tickets online advance, the railway officials said.

“We booked tickets in advance in Narsapur-Nagarsol Express train to Hyderabad. But, the rush in the railway station and in the train was heavy. The general compartments were tightly packed,” said a passenger Ramakrishna, who was waiting for train in Vijayawada railway station.