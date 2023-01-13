Railway, bus stations packed with home-bound passengers for Sankranti

January 13, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

With lakhs of people going to their native villages to celebrate Sankranti, heavy rush was seen at the railway and bus stations on Friday.

The Indian Railways is operating about 200 special trains, and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) nearly 6,000 buses. Besides, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is running about 5,000 buses to A.P. from various depots for the three-day festivities.

The Vijayawada, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Nellore and the border bus stations in Telangana were packed with passengers.

The railway stations too presented a similar picture. Almost all the trains were booked, including the special trains.

Traffic jams were seen at the toll gates enroute Hyderabad, Eluru, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, on the National Highways since Friday morning.

Police intensified patrolling to prevent road accidents in the wake of the festival rush.