Railway Board committee visits Gudur, Nellore stations

Waiting halls, feeding rooms, first aid kits and other facilities inspected

Members of the Passengers Amenities Committe (PAC), constituted by the Railway Board, inspected Venkatachalam, Gudur and Nellore railway stations in the division on Tuesday.

The PAC, comprising P. Madhusudhana, Dr. G. V. Manjunath, Nirmala Kishore Bollina, K. Ravichandran and Gottala Uma Rani inspected the general and ladies’ waiting halls, feeding rooms, RO water vending stalls, CCTVs, quality of drinking water, toilets, first aid kits and other facilities on the platforms.

The committee members observed the working condition of lifts, foot over-bridges, escalators, fans and the Divyang Jan amenities at the railway stations.

Senior Divisional Commissioner P. Bhaskar Reddy explained the footfall at each station, and the facilities provided for passengers on the platforms. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said that wheelchairs for senior citizens were provided at all stations.

South Central Railway officers R. C. Sahoo, Mirza Qadir Baig, K. Ramesh, E. Sudarshan Reddy and other officers accompanied the PAC members.