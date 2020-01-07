Railway board chief promises more facilities at Tirupati station

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has promised all support for the Tirupati railway station, one of the busiest in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone and thronged by tens of thousands of passengers every day.

During his visit to the station on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav inaugurated battery-operated, self-balancing scooters, to be used by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops.

Covering the station premises, with five platforms, each of them 600-700 m long, on foot, is an arduous task and hence the vehicles are expected to be a major intervention in the policing job.

Mr. Yadav was impressed at the cleanliness and sanitation maintained by the staff and also advised them to maintain the upkeep. Later, accompanied by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, he went around the compound to witness the ongoing developmental works and infrastructure projects.

Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari also took part.