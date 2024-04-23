ADVERTISEMENT

Railway authorities kick-off initiative to keep passengers hydrated amid heat wave in Tirupati

April 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Station Director K. Satyanarayana, Manager K. Chinnapa Reddy and RPF Circle Inspector K. Madhusudan launching the ‘Quenching Thirst, Spreading Wellness’ drive at Tirupati railway station on Tuesday.

With the temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius across Tirupati and surrounding areas, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday kicked off an initiative to supply free drinking water to passengers arriving at Tirupati railway station.

The initiative ‘Quenching Thirst, Spreading Wellness’ was formally launched by Station Director S. Satyanarayana in the presence of Station Manager K. Chinnapa Reddy, Circle Inspectors Hemasundara Rao (GRP) and K. Madhusudan (RPF), to keep passengers hydrated in the challenging heat wave.

“This endeavour is not a one-time effort, but an ongoing process that represents our commitment to passenger comfort. We earnestly urge businessmen and philanthropists of Tirupati to join in supplying cold water at the railway station,” Mr. Satyanarayana appealed.

Explaining the RPF’s ‘Hydrate and Thrive’ initiative, Mr. Madhusudan said that it is an effort to combat dehydration, particularly by supplying water to the elderly, women and children passengers, who are most susceptible victims of the heat wave.

