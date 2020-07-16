Andhra Pradesh

Rail-cum-roadbridge closedtill July 21

The rail-cum-road bridge in Rajahmundry that was closed on Wednesday.

The rail-cum-road bridge in Rajahmundry that was closed on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S_RAMBABU

Rail-cum-road bridge over Godavari closed

As part of the COVID-19 containment efforts, the West Godavari district authorities on Wednesday closed the road-cum-rail bridge across the Godavari, to restrict movement of people between Kovvur and Rajamahendravaram. This is a vital link between the Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh. Traffic is allowed through two other bridges.

