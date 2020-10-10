Raids will be intensified to curb illicit liquor trade: SP

PEDDAPURAM (EAST GODAVARI)

10 October 2020 18:02 IST

23,470 litres of seized ID liquor destroyed

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi has said that making of ID liquor has been noticed in several parts of the district, particularly in the places like Peddapuram, Pithapuram, and Prathipadu.

At least 23,470 litres of ID liquor, seized in recent days in the district, was destroyed here on Saturday in the presence of Mr. Nayeem Asmi and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEP) ASP Sumit Garud. The value of the seized liquor was estimated at ₹58.69 lakh.

Speaking to newsmen later, Mr. Nayeem Asmi said: “The SEP will intensify the raids in coming days. He, however, advised the people to shun the practice of consuming ID liquor.” The SP further said ID liquor was sold at ₹800 per litre during the lockdown period.

According to the SP, since mid-May, as many 3,919 cases were registered and 3,816 persons taken into custody for their involvement in the illegal trade. Over 16 lakh litres of jaggery wash was destroyed since May and 51,138 litres of ID liquor was seized during the raids by the SEB."