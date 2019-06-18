Raids unearth violations in seed processing units

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted raids on seed processing units in East Godavari district on Monday and seized stocks worth about ₹1.70 crore for various violations.

The V&E teams inspected Vivekananda Seeds at Anaparthi and noticed that details of buyers and stock registers were not being maintained.

Various violations

The vigilance police seized 2,493 quintals of seeds worth about ₹1 crore and stopped sale of seeds under Section 13 (1) of Seed Control Order, 1983.

They raided Kanaka Mahalakshmi Seeds and Processing Plant at Ganti Peddapudi village in P. Gannavaram mandal and seized 2,953 quintals of paddy seed, worth about ₹70 lakh, for various violations.

Samples have been collected and would be sent for a lab examination, said East Godavari Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) Reddy Gangadhara Rao.

ARS inspected

In Krishna district, the V&E officials inspected three seed processing units and the respective sale points.

The teams under the supervision of RVEO K. Lavanya Lakshmi inspected the AP State Seed Development Corporation Ltd., Prasadampadu, at Vijayawada and its sale and storage point at Gannavaram.

They verified the documents of seed growers and the source of seed, said DSP R. Vijay Paul.

The officials also inspected the Agricultural Research Station (ARS), Machilipatnam and the Seed Processing Plant at Ghantasala.

No deviations were found, said Mr. Vijay Paul.