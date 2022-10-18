Raids unearth expired medicines, shortage of IV fluids in PHCs

Vigilance officials inspect 41 health centres and found many discrepancies

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 19, 2022 00:06 IST

Vigilance and Enforcement officials checking the drug stocks in a Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted raids on Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the State on Tuesday and reportedly found many irregularities at the health centres.

In some PHCs, there were allegedly no medicines which were shown in the stock register, and in some centres, medicines that were past their expiry date (outdated) were found in the drug stores, said Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi.

Ambulances were in damaged condition, and variations were noticed between the stock register and the availability of medicines in the hospitals. IV fluids, dengue fever kits, saline bottles and other medicines were not found in some centres.

“In Elamanchili CHC of Anakapalli district, expired medicines were found in the drug store. In Pedapall PHC, in Konaseema district, actual stock of medicines did not tally with the stock register in the drug store,” Mr Bagchi said.

Vigilance teams observed that the staff did not display the medicines and the laboratory facilities available in the health centres in Gudur and Kanuru, in Krishna district.

Anti-snake venom was not available in Bairagipattada of Tirupati Urban district and Hepatitis B, IV fluids, saline bottles and other medicines were not available in Cumbum health centre in Prakasam district, the Vigilance DG said.

A report was being sent to the government recommending action against the medical officers, drug store incharges and other staff over the irregularities in the health centres, Mr. Bagchi added.

